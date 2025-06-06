Helmut Marko’s Successor: Is Vettel the Top Choice?

Jun.6 – Dr Helmut Marko says retired quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel is not the only candidate to replace him as Red Bull’s key motorsport advisor.

Weeks ago, it seemed clear that Vettel was the ideal successor for 82-year-old Marko, with the pair exchanging pleasantries over a peaceful handover of power.

But now, the Austrian suggests there are actually “many names” on the list of potential successors.

“Of course, we have to think about it,” Marko answered when asked by Servus TV about 37-year-old Vettel’s candidature.

“Sebastian would be an ideal candidate,” he agrees. “But there are no discussions that have gone into detail.

“There are many names and also many applicants – but at the moment I’m still quite fit.”

Indeed, despite his age, Marko still attends all 24 grands prix on the Formula 1 calendar, whilst also overseeing Red Bull’s notorious and successful junior driver program.

Speaking to Speed Week this week, he admits that Red Bull Racing’s current car is “not enough” for Max Verstappen to secure a fifth consecutive drivers’ world championship.

“Maybe it’s just a small adjustment that needs to be made,” said Marko.

“We’re working tirelessly on this and will continue to make small developments, but nothing major is planned now,” he added.

“We’ve had some major updates already, such as a new floor and new sidepods. But now it will be more about the details.

“We will continue developing as long as there’s a chance in the world championship. After that, the focus will shift entirely to the 2026 project,” Marko said.

