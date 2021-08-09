Has the 'Competition' Returned to F1?

Aug.8 - For what seems like a lifetime, F1 has been dominated by the same drivers, taking away any sense of competition or challenge.

For people who are F1 fanatics, the sport has seemingly become stale because of this fact and the industry as a whole seems to be suffering.

However, recently F1 has made some changes that just might be able to bring back that competitive edge to the sport that has seemingly been missing for years.

In this article, we will be discussing whether or not the F1 will start to be a competitive sport again as well as if the changes that the F1 has made will make any substantial difference.

Switching Things Up

Recently, F1 has announced that they will be making numerous changes to the cars and rules.

It is reported that they are allowing all cars to become heavier, akin to how they were in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Because of this, it will mean all the top competitors will have to get used to the new changes, putting them more on the same level as the rest of their competition.

This could allow for new competitors to begin taking the number one spots and making the F1 feel somewhat competitive again.

Of course, this isn't to say that the competitors at the top of the ladders won't be able to adapt and reclaim their spot, but because of the numerous years of training they have with lighter vehicles, they won't have the same level of skill and experience.

Although, this move has been suspect to some controversy. Imagine if an online poker site like https://ggpoker.eu for example changed up the rules suddenly to try and influence certain aspects of the games; it just wouldn’t happen.

Let's not forget that people bet and gamble on the outcome of F1 games. The comparison to online gambling sites is not too far of a stretch.

Lewis Hamilton Can’t Stay on Top Forever

Michael Schumacher dominated all F1 for almost a decade. This seems to be the main cause of the growing common consensus that the F1 sport is becoming stale and repetitive.

Although, this is likely to change.

There has been a lot of speculation about other F1 drivers taking the spotlight such as Lewis Hamilton. The new changes combined with the nature of competitive sports is likely to keep other drivers off the pedestal and make room for a new victor.

Even without all the new rules and changes to the sport, Hamilton will not continue forever. Whether this will be due to bad fortune, the new rules or new talent, but someone will come along and usurp him

Conclusion

The changes that the F1 has made may have just been enough to bring a little competition back to the sport.

The changes to the cars and their return to how they used to be in previous years may just throw Hamilton off the top spot.

Furthermore, one person cannot remain in the spotlight forever. Eventually, he will fall from grace. Even without the new changes F1 made, Hamilton will not be able to stay on top for much longer, and the recent changes may have just accelerated the process.

Whatever happens in the world of F1, there's an exciting future waiting for it that will see a return to its once highly competitive nature. In turn, it is likely that the sport as a whole will explode in popularity as many old fans return and new fans join.

Check out more items on this website about: