Hamilton’s Tough Race at Barcelona: ‘Worst I’ve Ever Taken Part in’

Jun.2 – Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari dream is ending up in tears, according to the major German newspaper Bild.

“The Formula 1 world has never seen Lewis Hamilton as devastated as he was after the Spanish GP,” the report declared.

“The Ferrari driver wiped tears from his eyes before collecting himself to answer questions from journalists from around the world.”

The 40-year-old, however, struggled to hide his speechless emotion once the microphones were under his mouth, declaring Barcelona as “the worst race I’ve ever taken part in in my life”.

Hamilton then gave only two or three-word answers to questions, prompting a protest from one reporter. “What do you want me to say?” the seven time world champion responded.

His hopes after qualifying were high, but only after declaring on the radio on Friday: “Something is wrong with this car.”

Fast-forward to Sunday, he told the enquiring journalist: “There’s no point explaining it. It’s not your fault. I just don’t know what to say.”

He did, however, seem to back away from blaming the car, especially as teammate Charles Leclerc has been on the podium twice in the past two races.

“I’m sure they won’t,” Hamilton said when told that Ferrari will surely give him some answers over the next few days. “It was probably just me.”

Nico Rosberg retired from Formula 1 immediately after finally beating then Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the title in 2016, declaring that he doubted he could sustain the effort required to consistently outshine his British rival and colleague.

Now working for Sky in Barcelona, Rosberg explained: “What we’re experiencing from Lewis at the moment is a continuation of his performances from last year.

“George Russell usually had the upper hand, and that’s continuing now at Ferrari. He’s always missing that crucial last bit of pace.

“So what’s going on?” Rosberg added. “My gut feeling is that even if you’re the most successful driver of all time, at some point you’re not as fast as you used to be. We’re talking about age here. And when you’re 40, that moment inevitably comes.

“Even if you only lose a tenth of a second, that’s a lot, because no one should forget – Hamilton is fighting against the best drivers of the next generation.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: