Hamilton's radio outburst sparks controversy: Disrespectful or justified?
Jul.4 - Toto Wolff has denied that his contract negotiations with Lewis Hamilton are going off the rails.
In Austria, the seven time world champion made headlines for his radio traffic during the race over the thorny 'track limits' controversy - earning him a public rebuke from his boss when he said the 2023 car is "slow".
"Lewis the car is bad, we know. Please drive it," Wolff told the 38-year-old.
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos thinks Hamilton's complaints were disrespectful.
"You have 1500 guys at home in England who work their socks off to build that car," he told Ziggo Sport. "It's not a good car, but you won't achieve anything by shouting that over the radio.
"Ok, the car is not fast enough, but Toto was right to have said what he said."
But when asked why Wolff felt the need to intervene on Sunday, Hamilton was quoted as responding by RMC: "I don't know. You'd have to ask him."
However, Wolff defended Hamilton's frustration.
"It was only about the interests of the team," he said of the rebuke. "Sometimes there are moments when you have to calm things down but I did it with the best intention.
"You should hear how we talk to each other on the phone," Wolff smiled. "This was nothing at all.
"Of course it doesn't help if you get penalties, but the car was simply slow and it wouldn't have changed much."
And Wolff also insisted that the public radio exchange does not indicate that his protracted contract negotiations with Hamilton are going off the rails.
"I am still confident that everything will work out," said the Austrian. "We just want to make everything clear to the smallest detail.
"It is not a discussion about money or duration anymore. It's about the future and ensuring that everything is optimised. We are talking about other details."
Recent rumours have suggested that Hamilton was pushing for a five-year deal and then an even longer stay as a Mercedes ambassador, with CEO Ola Kallenius reportedly having to get involved in the talks."
When asked how long Hamilton's new contract will be, Wolff answered that it will be for a "while".
As for how long the negotiations will take now, he answered: "I'm sure it won't be long. We want it to go perfectly, so every detail has to be right."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Lewis should've been told earlier that everyone gets warned & penalized for track limit offenses anyway.
Its a wonder Lucy didnt come on the radio, thanking all the guys at the factory for building him a garden shed to race, disrespectful yes, but now we are seeing the real Dame , his interviews after spring quali too were a disgrace, i don't care , its only the sprint, like petulant child, its time he left , hes making the brand look bad
Many of same people who built him a slow car the last two years also built him rocket ships that helped him win titles. He should show some gratitude to those people.
Come on guys! Give him some slack, he was just frustrated like we all are everyday in our car. Love the Hamilton part in Moore's latest video: https://www.f1-fansite.com/f1-videos/conor-moores-epic-comedy-2023-austrian-f1-grand-prix-post-race-reactions/
Hamster has more and more become a pompous, self opiniated arse! He shows no respect for the people doing their best to resolve the issues with the car. He uses the platform to espouse his political views. It wouldn't be any pity if he retired from F1. He's past his best by date!
Alonzo said it best. " Idiot who only knows how to drive starting first." Maybe Hammy should reach in his pocket and grab a handful of the 8 or 9 tenths of a sec the analyst always claimed he kept in there just in case he needed them. When he had the best car it was always what a phenomenal driver Hammy is. Guess the truth is being revealed now huh.
He needs to shut his cake hole and do us all a favor, retire and employ someone with fashion sense to design clothes that do not make him look like a weirdo
Plenty hungry young talent out there to replace the moaning wannabes currently " driving" with a great deal of mediocrity