Hamilton's DRS wing opening on Mercedes too big

The FIA announced a problem with the rearwing of Hamilton's Mercedes:

18:28 (local) - The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled.

Jo Bauer said: I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.

18:45 (local) - A team representative is required to report to the Stewards at 19:15 in relation to the incident

