Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc Set For Grid Drops in Brazil

The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix weekend has been hit by a wave of grid penalties, with Ferrari and Red Bull forced to change power unit components on their cars. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen will all start Sunday's race from further back than they qualify.

Ferrari have exceeded the season allowance for the Internal Combustion Engine on both Hamilton and Leclerc's cars, earning each driver a 10-place grid drop. Red Bull, meanwhile, have gone over the limit for the ICE, Turbo Charger and Exhaust on Verstappen's car, which results in a back-of-the-grid penalty for the Dutchman.

The FIA regulations state that the first time a driver exceeds the allocation of any one power unit element, a 10-place grid penalty is applied. A second offence results in a five-place drop, with all penalties at the same event accumulating. If a driver's total penalty exceeds 15 grid places, they must start from the back of the field.

George Russell had already confirmed earlier in the week that he would take a five-place penalty for a similar engine change, meaning four drivers will be starting Sunday's race on the back foot.

As a note, Hamilton's final practice session was disrupted by engine issues. The Briton reported strange vibrations and heavy engine braking before pitting, with smoke coming from the rear of his Ferrari.

For Hamilton and Leclerc, the penalties complicate Ferrari's hopes of keeping the Constructors' Championship alive for at least another race. For Verstappen, a back-of-the-grid start means another recovery drive is on the cards, which he's done the last two years in Brazil (winning in 2024 and finishing on the podium in 2025, both from the back of the grid).

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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