Hamilton Urges FIA: Prevent Red Bull's Supremacy Lockdown for 2024 F1 season

Oct.21 - Lewis Hamilton has called on the FIA to help ensure Red Bull's dominance doesn't become locked in for the next several years.

With Max Verstappen having wrapped up his third consecutive drivers' title early and in an unprecedentedly-dominant style, attention is now turning to whether Red Bull's rivals can close the big gap for 2024.

Former F1 team owner and boss Eddie Jordan told his own podcast Formula For Success: "We cycle a lot together, and Adrian (Newey) tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they've got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with.

"So please, folks out there, prepare yourself either for a boring time or an exciting time, depending on whether you're a Red Bull fan or not."

Lewis Hamilton thinks it's critical that Formula 1 makes some moves to bring Red Bull closer to the pack.

"I think you've seen the social engagement drop a huge amount this year," said the Mercedes driver. "I think, within our sport, we have to continue to work on making sure we're having close racing.

"It (Verstappen's dominance) has obviously heavily impacted on competition. But it's what people want to see.

"So, we have to make sure that we're making the right decisions, or the governing body is making the right decisions, to keep us close and with great racing right to the end," the seven time world champion added.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, however, has ruled out any artificial or 'balance of performance' moves to kerb Red Bull's speed.

"It's not rush to punish success," he said.

"I'm open to suggestions if you think of a fair and democratic way, but not just to punish Max and his team. But we're all ears, really.

"But there's no way the FIA will punish success, so I'm stuck like you."

