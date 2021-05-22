Hamilton says Monaco track will never deliver exciting races

May 22 - As the Monaco layout stands today, the most prestigious race on the Formula 1 calendar "will never be exciting for the fans".

That is the view of seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton, referring to the fact that the ultra-fast and high-downforce cars of today have outgrown the fabled and twisty street circuit.

"It's the best venue," Hamilton is quoted by DPA news agency. "It's the most beautiful place here. But you know beforehand that it will never be exciting for the fans."

The Mercedes driver says overtaking is now basically impossible at Monaco, adding: "I don't think the fans enjoy it.

"It's been going on for years and I think we have to change that," Hamilton, 36, added.

The Briton admitted he isn't sure what the solution to the problem is, but said: "I hope it will be more exciting for people in the generations to come."

Check out more items on this website about: