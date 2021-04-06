Hamilton says he won't quit F1 for activism
Apr.6 - Lewis Hamilton says he will not quit Formula 1 simply because he advocates for political causes including environmentalism.
The seven time world champion admitted he wants to be remembered as one of the world's "change-makers", but admitted that he sometimes needs to be more diplomatic.
For instance, last year he shamed several of his rivals for refusing to 'take a knee' before races.
"At the beginning of the year I was very outspoken and calling out the sport," he told Wired UK magazine.
"At the time that was the right thing for me, but I discovered that there's times where you have to be very diplomatic, where there's more you can do by discussions in the background, rather than embarrassing people."
One of those discussions is about F1's impact on the environment, but he ruled out quitting the sport purely for that reason.
"I could quit," said the Mercedes driver.
"The positives of that are that I won't be driving a car around 20 different tracks, we'll be flying less. But the fact is if I stop, the thing will keep going. They're not going to stop for me."
mmm because at the beginning of the year , you thought , another 3yr deal in the bag, money, money , money, only for your dreams to come crashing down, by the More important people, I.E those who pay the wages, diplomacy my Arse.............say it however you want, they called your bluff Sir Lewis.... in the UK Lewis is a God in the media, unfortunately for Lewis he doesn't run F1 or Mercedes, as a Brit i am embarrassed by Lewis H
As another Brit I'm embarrassed by shroppfly anti LH comments every week
So not my comments per-say, just that i dont like /admire/respect your love child Mr Hamilton and all he spouts out of ( im the best listen to me , and do as i say)mouth , if that was best effort at a reply , then , i wouldn't bother in future.What is it , if you dont love Hammy your wrong.... and cant have another opinion, get a grip my fellow Brit, attitudes vary