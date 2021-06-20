Hamilton says he proved bad chassis story is 'myth'
Jun.20 - Lewis Hamilton has slammed claims there is something fundamentally wrong with his chassis at Paul Ricard as a "myth".
After Baku, where Valtteri Bottas struggled so badly, it emerged that he had been assigned a new chassis for France - the one previously used by Hamilton.
However, Hamilton then kicked off the Paul Ricard weekend by telling his engineer in Friday practice that there's "something wrong" with that chassis.
"It's been a difficult weekend so of course you start to wonder whether there are any differences," the seven time world champion said after qualifying behind Max Verstappen on Saturday.
"But we just got a great result which proves it's all the same. It's normal that we rotate (chassis).
"I saw you (the media) coming out with some myth and I was happy to prove it wrong. The quality of our engineers' work and all the cars are exactly the same," said Hamilton.
Others, though, had different theories, like Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg. He suspects that Hamilton asked for a chassis change after struggling at Monaco.
"It's hard on Valtteri of course but Lewis is ahead in the championship so it makes sense on that level," the 2016 world champion said.
Team boss Toto Wolff responded: "People will think these things.
"We have only four chassis and we swap them around to get them on similar mileage. That's the reason."
Hamilton said Mercedes has done a good job amid the speculation this weekend.
"I'm really proud of my team for just keeping their heads down and not getting too shaken up by all the commotion that's been going on in the background," he said.
Uh, the reporting was that as soon as Sir Lewis whined MB did a complete refit of the chassis.
Forgive me , but the chassis id rigid yes, and engine is bolted to the chassis yes , so surely all the fine tuning is just about the suspension, i cant understand by unbolting the chassis from all its associated parts and then reattaching everything how that will make a difference to the driver , surely its the suspension bits that make any difference in how a chassis handles Ror, your valued opinion please.
Don't let Jax or F1 in on this ,They'll say there's some special paint or a donkey or Austrian sausage involved somehow or some other bollox .
Correct, barring any tub damage the suspension makes the difference. During a refit they might find some sort of minor problem. It could be a tiny undetectable bend in a A-arm, 1 mm. slop in a rose joint, etc.Some tiny fault that effects handling. That's still no excuse for Toto allowing Jax to call the race strategy.
I thought so , Im half expecting Jax to do the post race interviews, see whether he can talk as much rubbish as Torger does at next race too
Actually, the taxi biz is good. Jax has made an offer to buy the whole bloody team. Big discount on C class sedans for his taxi fleet. Sir Lewis will train the drivers and Toto will run dispatch.
Are u for real 1mm play in a ball joint undetectable at 200mph.haveyou any idea what u talking about
did you understand his post?, hes saying that they WOULD detect it..!!
Totally believable
Hamilton s comments are to undermine valtteri even more.toto can't see that
You two are about as good a comedy act as you are F1 engineers, i.e. hopeless.
Oh dear f1 is awake from his stupor, I had hoped hed left the scene and gone onto watching mobility scooter championships, such is his razor witt and incisive mind, oh well cant have everything
wouldnt painting the chassis black have cured it
Finally, a truly hilarious post!!! Kudos madra lmao
black chassis matter
But Bottas says F..king Hell I matter too guys
The Finn cursed. What's next, attempting to pass HAM on track?
He should give it a go otherwise he could end up test driver at hass
Ah yes, the BCM movement. Are you pandering to Sir Lewis? ((banter only, NOT a racial slur))