Hamilton Reveals Why He Will Keep Challenging Ferrari Strategy

Lewis Hamilton says he will not stop challenging Ferrari's strategy calls despite admitting his decision to stay out in Singapore was a mistake.

Hamilton Explains Why He Rejected Ferrari's Singapore Strategy

Hamilton stayed on track rather than following Ferrari's preferred pit sequence during the race.

Asked in Austin whether the outcome would make him less willing to take the initiative from the cockpit going forwards, Hamilton said no.

"I'm always looking at ways to win," he said.

"I wanted to be on a different strategy, not just the same strategy as Charles, where we just follow each other."

He said Ferrari's projections had suggested a conventional approach could produce second and third.

"That's not enough for me," said the seven-time world champion.

"I wanted to have options and see what could be possible."

Hamilton Admits Split-Second Pit Decision Was a Mistake

The crucial mistake came when Hamilton approached the pit entry and decided at the last moment not to stop.

"It was a split-second decision, and I decided to stay out," Hamilton recalled.

"As soon as I was alongside the pitlane, I realised it was probably the wrong decision. But I owned up to it, took responsibility for it, and you move on."

Hamilton Vows to Keep Challenging Ferrari's Strategy Calls

Hamilton said Ferrari has since discussed how driver and pit wall can work together better.

"We've had good conversations in the background about how we can do better together and how we can collaborate better," said the Briton.

But he made clear that he has no intention of becoming a passive passenger in strategy decisions.

"I truly believe my job, rather than to follow suit always, is to continuously challenge the team and myself, including constantly challenging the norms."

"That's ultimately how I've got to where I am. I will not shy away from that."

Leclerc Reveals How Hamilton Is Helping Him Improve at Ferrari

Leclerc, meanwhile, says working with Hamilton since last year has also given him more to study.

"There are weekends when he's incredibly fast, and I learn a lot from him," he said. "Even when I'm doing well myself, I still learn a lot from Lewis.

"I have a notebook where I take a lot of notes. Since Lewis joined the team, I've probably written them down more than ever before."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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