 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Hamilton never wants to be a veteran who badmouths youngsters

  PREV 
Hamilton never wants to be a veteran who badmouths youngsters
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Lewis Hamilton never wants to be the veteran who sneers at the next generation, and the timing, just after Fernando Alonso's Albon outburst, is hard to miss.

Lewis Hamilton has criticised older and former Formula 1 drivers who attack younger competitors, insisting he never wants to become that kind of veteran.

The seven-time world champion's comments, reported by Italy's Autosprint, come amid renewed debate about driving standards following Fernando Alonso's recent criticism of Alex Albon and other drivers further down the grid.

"I see a lot of former Formula 1 drivers, or older Formula 1 drivers, who do nothing but constantly badmouth young people," Hamilton said.

"And even though they've been through similar experiences, they show no empathy. I've always wanted to make sure I don't become that kind of driver."

Alonso, 46, recently caused controversy after colliding with Albon in Austin, declaring that the "quality" of drivers in the bottom third of the field was "very low".

Hamilton did not specifically name Alonso, his former nemesis at McLaren, but his comments present a contrasting attitude towards the younger generation.

"That's why I always want to praise those who deserve it," the 41-year-old Ferrari driver continued.

"It's been fantastic to see how all these young drivers, including those who start further back on the grid and who race for other teams, give their best every week despite all the pressure they're under."

Fast Facts: Hamilton and Alonso
Hamilton41, Ferrari driver, seven-time world champion
Alonso46
Austin incidentAlonso collided with Alex Albon
Alonso's claimQuality of bottom-third drivers is very low
Hamilton's stancePraise those who deserve it

Related: Alonso admits he is not enjoying Formula 1 right now

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast