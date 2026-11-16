Lewis Hamilton never wants to be the veteran who sneers at the next generation, and the timing, just after Fernando Alonso's Albon outburst, is hard to miss.

Lewis Hamilton has criticised older and former Formula 1 drivers who attack younger competitors, insisting he never wants to become that kind of veteran.

The seven-time world champion's comments, reported by Italy's Autosprint, come amid renewed debate about driving standards following Fernando Alonso's recent criticism of Alex Albon and other drivers further down the grid.

"I see a lot of former Formula 1 drivers, or older Formula 1 drivers, who do nothing but constantly badmouth young people," Hamilton said.

"And even though they've been through similar experiences, they show no empathy. I've always wanted to make sure I don't become that kind of driver."

Alonso, 46, recently caused controversy after colliding with Albon in Austin, declaring that the "quality" of drivers in the bottom third of the field was "very low".

Hamilton did not specifically name Alonso, his former nemesis at McLaren, but his comments present a contrasting attitude towards the younger generation.

"That's why I always want to praise those who deserve it," the 41-year-old Ferrari driver continued.

"It's been fantastic to see how all these young drivers, including those who start further back on the grid and who race for other teams, give their best every week despite all the pressure they're under."

Fast Facts: Hamilton and Alonso Hamilton 41, Ferrari driver, seven-time world champion Alonso 46 Austin incident Alonso collided with Alex Albon Alonso's claim Quality of bottom-third drivers is very low Hamilton's stance Praise those who deserve it

Related: Alonso admits he is not enjoying Formula 1 right now

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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