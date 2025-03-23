Hamilton, Leclerc & Gasly Disqualified from Chinese GP: Skid Block Chaos Rocks F1

The drama of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix didn't end with the chequered flag, as three major names—Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly—have been sensationally disqualified post-race due to skid block infringements. In a shocking turn of events, the FIA’s scrutineering process caught out some of F1’s biggest stars, rewriting the final standings and stirring up the championship battle.

Hamilton's Disqualification Adds to Mercedes' Woes

It was already a challenging weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, but things went from bad to worse when FIA officials ruled that his car failed to meet the mandatory plank wear regulations. Hamilton had finished inside the points, but his exclusion means Mercedes leaves Shanghai with even more questions about their car’s compliance and performance.

The seven-time world champion has been here before—famously disqualified from the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session for a DRS infringement—but this one will sting just as much. With the team already struggling for pace against Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren, this latest setback makes their 2025 campaign even harder.

Ferrari in Shock as Leclerc Loses Crucial Points

Charles Leclerc also fell foul of the same FIA regulations, with his Ferrari SF-25 found to have excessive wear on its skid block. The Monegasque had been fighting near the front, looking to salvage solid points for the Scuderia. However, just like Hamilton, the FIA’s technical inspection meant all his hard work counted for nothing.

Ferrari has been competitive throughout the early part of the season, and this setback will not sit well in Maranello. The team will now be under pressure to ensure compliance for future races, especially as Leclerc remains a key contender in the championship fight.

Gasly’s Alpine Nightmare Continues

Pierre Gasly has endured a turbulent season with Alpine, and his disqualification is just another chapter in what has been a frustrating campaign. The Frenchman’s car also failed post-race inspections, wiping out what could have been a valuable points finish for the struggling team.

Alpine has been playing catch-up to the midfield pack, and with both their cars already facing performance struggles, this latest blow is a bitter pill to swallow. The Enstone-based squad needs to turn their fortunes around quickly if they want to stay relevant in 2025.

The FIA’s Scrutiny – A Stern Reminder

The FIA’s plank wear rule—designed to prevent teams from running their cars too low to gain aerodynamic advantages—has been in place for decades, but it rarely catches out multiple drivers in a single event. With the tight battle at the front of the grid this season, teams are clearly pushing the limits more than ever.

These disqualifications send a clear message: no team, no matter how big, is exempt from the sport’s strict technical regulations. With the championship fight heating up, the last thing any driver or team needs is a regulatory mishap that costs them crucial points.

As Formula 1 heads to its next round, the teams will be extra cautious about compliance—because in a season this competitive, every point matters.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: