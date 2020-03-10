Hamilton leads the betting as F1 heads Down Under

Lewis Hamilton is seeking a record-equalling seventh Formula 1 Drivers Championship this year and he and the rest of the grid kick off their campaign in Melbourne this weekend.

The Brit has won twice in Australia, once in 2008 and most recently in 2015. Last year, the 35-year-old was part of a Mercedes 1-2 but it was teammate Valtteri Bottas who came out on top.

Bottas, set for his fourth season with Mercedes, is the second-favourite to triumph Down Under, with a best price of 4/1 while Hamilton can be backed at 11/10.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is also priced at 4/1 to win on the opening weekend, while the Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel are best priced at 6/1 and 9/1 respectively but odds do vary across online betting sites.





Alexander Albon is the odd one out as far the big three teams are concerned. The Thai youngster has never managed a podium finish and is 50/1 to secure his maiden win on Sunday.

All other drivers are priced at 250/1 or bigger - but value can still be found in other markets such as a Top 6 Finish or Points Finish.

Outside of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, Sergio Perez is the shortest price to finish in the top six. The Mexican only achieved that feat twice in 2019 but improved as the season went on, finishing in the points in eight of the last nine races.

McLaren showed signs of progression last term and are fancied to do so again in 2020. Carlos Sainz is 13/10 for the top six, with 20-year-old Lando Norris at 9/4.

You can get 5/1 on Daniel Ricciardo, whose career could go one way or the other off the back of this season and will be desperate to impress in his home Grand Prix after a rough season last year. The Australian is 5/6 for a points finish which could appeal to some.

Some bets that have caught the eye include Alex Albon to manage at least one race win, which is at 11/8 on William Hill. Valtteri Bottas mustered four victories last season and is 11/8 to improve on that this year.

The best long shot might be Lewis Hamilton to win over 10 races and set over 10 fastest laps at 33/1, which could be tempting given his almost inevitable dominance.

