F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Hamilton helped broker Mercedes sponsor deal

F1 News

Hamilton helped broker Mercedes sponsor deal

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport partners with Tommy Hilfiger
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport partners with Tommy Hilfiger

Mar.7 - Lewis Hamilton helped bring a new sponsor to Mercedes.

Bild newspaper reports that the quadruple world champion, a fashion aficionado, was involved in connecting New York label Tommy Hilfiger with his F1 team.

"Lewis made contact last summer," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed.

"It's a brand he likes. We then managed to put the partnership together."

The multi-year Tommy Hilfiger news could make it even more likely that Hamilton will stay at Mercedes for the foreseeable future.

When asked about a 2019 deal for Hamilton, Wolff told Sky Italia: "We are working on a few missing details, as we want to do it well.

"It also depends on how many years we want to extend it for, but I hope to close the contract before Australia."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now