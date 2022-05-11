Hamilton gets rattled by Russell according F1 pundits
May 11 - Lewis Hamilton's problems in 2022 extend further than just an uncompetitive car.
According to Mathias Lauda, the son of F1 legend Niki, the fact that the seven time world champion is so "grumpy" this year is also because of George Russell.
"He's really having a difficult time driving around in the midfield," he told Servus TV.
"It's still early days, but Lewis has only had problems so far. For George Russell, on the other hand, everything is new for him in a factory team.
"Lewis lost the title on the last lap of the last race in 2021 and the motivation I guess is different now. And Russell seems fully motivated and is doing a good job."
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher agrees that the arrival of Russell, 24, has unsettled Hamilton.
"Hamilton is finding out that Russell is of a very different calibre to Bottas," he told formel1.de.
Schumacher says Russell is also very effectively rallying the Mercedes team around him.
"Russell always encourages the people in the team, just like Hamilton. He is fishing in the same pond as his teammate now," said the German.
"We can see that Russell is just handling the situation better now and I'm sure that annoys Lewis. Lewis is obviously selfish, but we all are as drivers. I used to be too," Schumacher added.
"But Lewis is having a really hard time in the car and complaining a lot. He does that too when things are going well, but this time he has a hard time as well."
Lauda, meanwhile, says Hamilton is getting preoccupied with his fight with the FIA about wearing jewellery in the cockpit - as Mohammed Ben Sulayem reportedly vows to penalise the Briton from Monaco onwards.
"Why doesn't he just put the jewellery back on right after the race?" the Austrian wondered. "The FIA sets the rules and they have to be the same across a thousand racing series."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The transition of drivers into and out of auto and motorcycle racing teams is a well oiled process. Usually, it is the driver that knows he/she has crossed the invisible line. When that fails, I suspect there is contractual language available to protect the team - and other drivers - when the over-ripe driver refuses to acknowledge what the rest of the sport already knows.
Such is the case now with Dame Lucille. His special brand of woke, SJW worldly-angst moon-turtle narcissism is now on public display. No amount of media protection by Brundle or his ilk can dim the lights shining oh so brightly on the Dame.
I sincerely hope that Lucille will graciously retire / be replaced by Mercedes sooner rather than later. The blast-radius of his present condition is growing ever wider, and it needs to be effectively managed before someone gets maimed or killed.
A bit over the top, eh?
He's just struggling with the porpoising. No need to retire yet. Just take off the jewelry and put his head down and tough it out until the car gets better...
It appears he is more interested in battling the FIA than he is battling the proposing issue. I know it couldn’t be a smokescreen.
😳"the blast radius" "maimed or killed" What the.....
Did castrating yourself cause such melodramatic drivel from you Eh Lumberjack? 😄.
I know some of you are excited like hogs during mating season over Sir Lewis's current predicament but try and control yourselves. I sear some of you are lonely fruitcakes or nutballs who have way too much time to waste. Lol smh
Jax, it's clear you are a moon-turtle acolyte, and get blisters when the preponderance of comments are against Dame Lucille. Your plight is self-inflicted. Don't blame others for your irrational views.
Yeah sure....ok buddy. Lol
Hey folks, check out his brand new extended name. Seems rooted in PCSD(Post castration stress disorder). 😂
What a cast of characters the hater brigade. Lol smh
Brundle needs to take a break from schmoozing Hamilton every minute of the race. It has become tedious and predictable. He is being paid to comment on the race with his insights not for being Hamilton’s private cheerleader.
yeah you said it susan.i reckon they are rubbing mickeys and other bits in the evenings
yeah you said it susan.i reckon they are rubbing mickeys and other bits in the evenings
And Hammy's guests totally ignore Martin on pre-race grid walks.
Hammy’s guests needs to stay off the grid and everybody else’s for that matter. Stay in the pit. Brundle, CAN the interviews with these people, their insights are not needed. Hire Will Buxton. He was the most well informed non driver to give interviews. He didn’t bother with these so called celebs, he talked to drivers and informed race people. More information less schmoozing.
I’m LH fan, I like his approach to racing and overall life etc. But indeed this year he is different he feels broken, last year’s last lap deffo took a massive toll on him despite him saying that he moved on. Jewellery feud is just silly and as a high figure he should set example. It feels this year might be his last, he will definitely enjoy his creative hobbies after retirement and will possibly gain spark back in him outside F1 life. It’s good to see Russell getting spotlight, he has bright future ahead.
Lewis is a broken man, mentally. Life for him is all about recognition and accolades. He loss last year undermined his ability to go forward. His behavior was an embarrassment to himself and his team, not showing up to the awards dinner, cutting himself off from social media, not showing any integrity or grace. His time in f1 is over. His battle with the FIA over his ugly jewelry just proves how lost he is. Bye bye, Lewis, leave before you totally humilate yourself and have people forget that you were ever a 7 time world champion.
Wow Susan , you sound just like me there...lol.big hug from me
Thanks, I’m honored to be in your company :) shroppfly.
Sorry Susan but this c**p has been filling the headlines for probably seven months now its time to shut the door on it it's over its in the past he sir Lulu is just baying out for sympathy and the more you give the worse it gets he's proving now that he's a mediocre driver who is being beaten by young George and he just can't hack it 40 years old almost and acting like a d**k head.
I agree, if only LH felt the same. He constantly needs attention and recognition any way he can including fighting the FIA about his tasteless jewelry. I’m happy to shut the door on LH. I’d rather focus on the GPS and less on one, immature, narcissistic, self-absorbed driver.
Well said.
everything about shamilton is gaudy and tasteless
Well, he fit right in in Miami. He drives a car, hasn’t cured cancer on his days off.
You picked the wrong time to leave(F1) Lucilleeeeee, good old Kenny R .Or another classic, I fought the law and the law (MBS) won, ahh The Clash.
And finally a Shirley bassey classic, Goldfinger-He loves only gold
Only gold
He loves gold
He loves only gold
Only gold
He loves gold
I really need a hobby.....lol
How true.
I’m taking up flying.
Correction: you need an entire Life! Lol
Lulu is being put in his place by George on and off track. Just goes to show the"GOAT" only got his 7 titles because he was in a superior car now he is midfield we can all see what an average driver he really is George is doing far better with the same equipment. The moaning prima donnas days at MB must surely be coming to an end. & not soon enough
A real champion would respond. Senna did with Prost and Fangio did with different teams and cars. Hamilton not focused on his race craft. He is distracted by jewelry and bitching about everything. He lost any cool and composure as was seen last year when Max beat him. Shut up and drive. No excuses.
Yes and don't forget sir Lulu had achieved this air of confidence through winning 7 championships where drivers felt that they dare not attack him or they moved out of his way when approaching and Lewis say "Hey guys tell this guy to move I'm the world champion let me through" the only one who would stand up to him was Alonso also A WDC now things have changed the car has changed he has to fight for 6th place drivers aren't afraid to fight him any more he is no longer the big man.
Ask Bottas about that. Know their big buddies now, but I think he was tired of taking a back seat to LH, every race and every season. Will be interesting to see the relationship between LH and GR if GR keeps doing better than the great one.
King George will muller louise mentally as anyone who has teenage stepchildren will know,
hell run rings round LH and lulu isnt used to it,only one winner in that fight.. lol
as grussel keeps beating shamilton there will be no relationship,especially when shamilton is declared no2 driver.that cant be too far away.hurrah
And Hill with MSC in 94/95 and 96
Just like his new Matey, yeah right lol A certain Mr Rossi, who also stayed in his sport to long, at least though he didn't whinge when he got slower, regardless of how many titles hed won, difference is with Rossi , hes a 100% bonafide success with his Vr Team after Moto gp, after f1, what will Lulu be good/excellent at ? bugga all is my thought...!
I must admit things don't exactly jump to mind.
designing exclusive frilly fireproof crotchless underwear springs to mind hurrah
He’s probably worth over 250 mil by now, is he bovvered?
your missing the point, for the fans its not about how much hes worth or being paid, its his attitude, the I know best, ill do what i want , feed my dog veggies , dressing like a girl, bullying watch companies,kneel boys kneel , its because im black, and now his jewels .
I said it months and months ago , hes Toxic for f1, i think someone else said that too recently on here, He definately should have done a Nico after last yr
Why do people comment on his wealth? No is one criticizing his wealth or how he spends his money, it is his attitude and behavior. Money doesn’t not buy taste, does not improve attitude or behavior or character. That is his problem not his financial portfolio. The message that is being expressed here, as long as you are Uber wealthy and black, you don’t have to follow the rules.
I thought when he admitted to some mental stress after Abu Dhabi, we just wanted sympathy. I think he really has some mental and emotional problems that need to be addressed and maybe driving a car is not a good idea.
DJ in a skirt?
Wow! A truly great driver like Lewis somehow has a car that doesn't quite suit him at the moment and all the haters crawl out from under their rocks! If the man were not black, I doubt most of these boo-birds would open their beaks. LH did not lose to Willie Wooden Shoes. He lost to Michael Masi as evidenced by Masi's current job and the fact nobody hears from MM anymore. In the end, none of it matters. When WWS hits 7 (count 'em) World Championships, I might consider elevating him to the status of Lewis Hamilton. Until the next Championship, he's just another one hit wonder!
Ah black yeah ofcourse, silly me, i was thinking its because he acts like an arse, count em 4 letters
A truely great driver would Make the car work.........!