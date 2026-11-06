Hamilton says he will keep demanding change at Ferrari, but the showdown with Leclerc after Mexico has still not happened. One meeting, he admits, will not settle everything.

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari's showdown talks after the Mexican GP have still not happened, with Charles Leclerc en route to Brazil following the birth of his daughter.

"We'll have a meeting," Hamilton said at Interlagos.

"I don't think everything will be resolved in just one meeting. But it's important."

Hamilton said he understood Leclerc's family commitments, but he has not backed away from his criticism of what happened in Mexico.

"We could have achieved a 1-2 finish in Mexico, and we need to make sure that doesn't happen again," said the seven time world champion.

When asked directly whether Leclerc races him harder than other opponents, Hamilton replied: "Yes."

Pressed to explain, he added: "No, it's as you can see."

"Look at Singapore, he was next to someone and he lifted off the gas. So that's different. And it was the same with Vettel and with Sainz."

Hamilton also rejected Frederic Vasseur's suggestion that the Mexico behaviour from both drivers showed disrespect towards Ferrari.

"I always have the utmost respect for the team," he insisted.

But he insisted his push for change will continue.

"I know how well-connected and deeply rooted Charles is in this team," said the Briton.

"It's certainly not easy for him to have someone like me come along and demand so many changes. But that's not going to change."

Max Verstappen believes Ferrari's underlying problem is straightforward.

"They have two number 1 drivers, which means that both will always do everything to win," said the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton and Leclerc at Ferrari Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc Flashpoint Mexican GP clash Hamilton's claim A 1-2 finish was possible Showdown talks Still to be held Verstappen's verdict Two number 1 drivers Hamilton's world titles Seven

Related: New dad Leclerc skips media day as Ferrari looks divided

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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