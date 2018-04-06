F1-Fansite.com
formula 1 news
Home / F1 News / Hamilton eyeing key F1 meetings in Bahrain

F1 News

Hamilton eyeing key F1 meetings in Bahrain

Bahrain GP F1/2018
Bahrain GP F1/2018

Apr.6 - F1's future is speeding ahead in Bahrain.

Some are predicting Friday fireworks, when Liberty Media presents its potentially explosive financial and engine plans for 2021 to the teams and manufacturers.

But the next day, the FIA and Liberty will head another meeting, to urgently discuss the 'overtaking problem' as was seen in Melbourne.

Auto Motor und Sport claims that one solution could be banning the 'cascade' elements on the front wings, while expanding the DRS effect is another proposal.

Time is short before any changes for 2019 can be set in stone, but other rule tweaks for next year are close to being agreed.

Heavy drivers, for instance, will no longer be penalised as a new 'driver plus seat' minimum weight of 80kg will be introduced.

Renault's upwards-pointing exhaust will be banned for 2019, but proposed aesthetic changes to the controversial 'Halo' system have reportedly been scrapped.

World champion Lewis Hamilton, who is out of contract at the end of the year, said he is awaiting with interest the outcome of the meetings about the future.

"It (Liberty's plans) will be great to know. Maybe it affects the driver market, maybe it doesn't. But it comes at a good time as I haven't put pen to paper," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2018 F1 Merchandise here.

Last 3 Comments on Articles

  • Art Kane: This American wants to see Grid Girls, Grid Girls are one of the many reasons I watch F1. There should be at least one Grid Girl in every garage. I want Grid Girls back at every track.
    View Post
  • Terry Schulz: Banning grid girls was a bad idea. I hope other tracks do the same as Monaco and Russia.
    View Post
  • Cem: Happy to help. Great site and great content, keep it up guys!
    View Post

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi flag Abu Dhabi '1820% DiscountBook Now