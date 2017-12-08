F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Hamilton: 'Extreme pressure' got to Vettel in 2017

F1 News

Hamilton: 'Extreme pressure' got to Vettel in 2017

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Lewis Hamilton; Sebastian Vettel
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Lewis Hamilton; Sebastian Vettel

Dec.8 - Lewis Hamilton said Sebastian Vettel buckled "under extreme pressure" in 2017.

In June, the quadruple world champion was locked in a tight championship battle with Vettel in Azerbaijan, when the Ferrari driver deliberately crashed into him during a safety car period.

"Seb showed more nerves this season than before," Hamilton told Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper.

"None of us are superman, and everyone can fail under extreme pressure," the Mercedes driver added. "Some reached that point sooner, others later.

"It's like tennis. If Federer plays against Nadal, one waits for a small weakness in the other, because half a per cent is enough."

But Hamilton said he thrives under high pressure.

"You saw it at the end of the season. Suddenly I had no more pressure and was not very good," he laughed.

"I compare this season with a 100 sprint by Usain Bolt," Hamilton continued.

"He often gets a bad start but then he comes back."

And he expects Ferrari's Vettel to come out of the blocks strongly in 2018.

"I'm assuming that he recovers his strength for next year, but I'm not afraid," said Hamilton.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now