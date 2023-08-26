Hamilton Denies 2024 Mercedes F1 Contract Rumours Amid Ferrari Links
Aug.26 - Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that speculation during the summer break that his Mercedes contract has finally been signed for 2024 was wide of the mark.
"No," the seven time world champion said clearly when asked about the rumours by Italian reporters at Zandvoort.
Hamilton has even been linked with Carlos Sainz's seat at Ferrari.
That would pair him with Charles Leclerc.
"I wouldn't swap places with Verstappen," Leclerc is quoted as having told La Repubblica newspaper in a new interview.
"It would be no problem if Lewis came, but I'm happy with Sainz. My own goal is to win with Ferrari - I love it like I did from the first day, even if some moments are difficult to accept."
When asked about the Ferrari rumours, 38-year-old Hamilton said at Zandvoort: "Right now I think I'll stay here (at Mercedes).
"It's just taking some time and then the summer break came. We hope to finish everything with that as soon as possible."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
My guess something is up with the negotiations, maybe not the money but maybe not everyone wants Lew around for the next 10 years. He has become very public about what he wants and his disapproval of how things are. Mercedes is a world wide brand, can’t believe everyone is happy with Lew’s approach to business. Will just have to
wait and see. Have to admit, I’m just not that excited to see how it all turns out.
Susan, same old HAMtract BS every year. The only thing absolute is that the red team is a non-starter. It's MB or Hollywood. The only question is, besides awardguy and the now departed jaxi, who cares?
Same BS, different day! Boring, boring, boring!
Nicoooooooooooo.............Cares...!
Some say that the reason Louise is having problems engaging in a new contract is because she has so much baggage now that part of the contract requires her to be provided with an Antanov that will be permanently assigned to her. Apparently she has so much baggage that she cannot travel on a commercial aircraft or a business jet! Only an Antanov has the capacity for all her baggage.