Hamilton cool on venue for French GP return

Jan.3 - Lewis Hamilton thinks a better venue could have been selected for this year's return of the French grand prix.

After a decade's absence, France is back on the F1 calendar this year, at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.

World champion Hamilton told Canal Plus broadcaster: "Honestly, I don't like Paul Ricard. I liked it when the French grand prix was at Magny Cours.

"When I says I don't like Paul Ricard, I just mean it's not as good as Magny Cours," said the Mercedes driver. "I'm just being straight.

"The most important thing is that we're going back to France which is important for the European season, but I think there's a lot of great tracks in France like Le Mans. For some reason we don't race there.

"Who knows, maybe we'll have the best race of the season there (in Paul Ricard)," Hamilton concluded.

