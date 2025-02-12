Hamilton 'Comfortable': F1 Legend Predicts big 2025 for Ferrari

Feb.12 - Lewis Hamilton is settling into his Ferrari cockpit well, according to the authoritative Italian specialist sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Amid rumours of discomfort with his initial pedal setup, and a minor 'off' in Barcelona driving an older Maranello-made single seater, the latest tweaks reportedly made the seven time world champion "immediately feel more comfortable".

Expert opinions are split about how the 40-year-old will fare this year, particularly as he struggled at Mercedes since the very beginning of the current 'ground effect' regulations era.

Some think both Ferrari and Hamilton are perhaps motivated primarily by money.

"If Hamilton can become world champion with Ferrari, it would be the biggest thing ever in Formula 1 from a marketing perspective," F1 legend and former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger told Auto Motor und Sport.

Nonetheless, Berger is expecting the red cars to shine this season.

"I would put my money on Ferrari this season," said the Austrian. "I can't say whether it will be Hamilton or Leclerc, or whether it will be the drivers' or constructors' world championship, but they will win a title.

"That is my personal feeling. Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups," Berger, 65, added. "I trust Fred Vasseur to get rid of the volatility too. It took a while, but I think they are very close."

Berger also does not agree with the likes of Flavio Briatore, Mattia Binotto and others who think Ferrari made a mistake by signing Hamilton and therefore ousting Carlos Sainz.

"It was a good decision by Ferrari to sign him," he insists. "And I think Hamilton needs the new motivation. He had been in the same team for so long that only a change of scenery would help.

"For Hamilton, coming fifth is not a result that motivates him, but he will really grit his teeth at Ferrari and could well perform at his best again.

"On the other hand, I think he will struggle against Leclerc's speed. It will be a very close call."

Berger also thinks Frederic Vasseur is doing a very good job in charge of the iconic Italian team.

"It was always clear that it would take a year or two for his work to pay off," he said. "Now I have the feeling that it is starting to work. I also think it is great that he signed Hamilton.

"Vasseur will bring Ferrari back to the top."

