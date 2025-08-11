Hamilton at Ferrari: Inside the Retirement Noise Surrounding Seven-Time Champion

Aug.11 - Lewis Hamilton's explosive remarks before the August break have triggered fresh speculation about his future - but reports suggest Ferrari has little choice but to keep the seven-time world champion.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 40-year-old, who called himself "useless" in Hungary and dared Ferrari to replace him, is on a fixed deal for 2025 and 2026 with an option for 2027 - and Hamilton alone controls the option.

"Ferrari will stick with him, no matter what," the Italian newspaper declared.

Some believe Hamilton's comments were linked to an earlier revelation that he had given the team detailed documents outlining the changes he wants to see in both the car and the organisation.

Former F1 driver Christian Danner told the AvD (Automobilclub von Deutschland) podcast: "Hamilton beating himself up like that and pretending that he has forgotten how to drive, I think it's a bit of a ploy.

"It's like he's exaggerating to get attention. I'm sure he did it on purpose. He doesn't really doubt himself. It's a signal to Ferrari - 'if you think I don't know what I'm doing, you're going to be surprised'."

Former Bridgestone F1 engineer Kees van de Grint told Viaplay that Ferrari has no realistic alternatives: "Who would even replace him?" the Dutchman said.

"Of the drivers they have under contract, Bearman and Giovinazzi are the only ones. But do we seriously think things will improve then? Then the problem still hasn't been solved."

Ex-McLaren and Williams race winner Juan Pablo Montoya told AS Colombia he has sympathy for Hamilton as he adapts to Ferrari: "The engineers are starting to understand, but they still don't fully grasp how difficult these cars are to drive," he said.

"I think if Ferrari adapts the car more to Lewis's style and he feels more comfortable, life will become more difficult for Charles. It hasn't been too difficult for him so far, but we'll see."

Veteran Italian F1 journalist Leo Turrini wrote in Quotidiano that Hamilton underestimated Charles Leclerc: "In my opinion, yes, Lewis underestimated Charles in good faith. He bought the story that he wasn't superior to Sainz and other bullshit like that.

"When he realised his mistake, coinciding with a truly modest car, his mood darkened. But it's up to him to dig himself out of the hole."

As for Leclerc, he's staying diplomatic: "At the end of the day, we're a team, and as much as I want to finish ahead of Lewis, I want both of us to be successful, and for Ferrari to be successful."

