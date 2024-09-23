Hamilton and Russell Overheat in Brutal Singapore GP Conditions

Sep.23 - Mercedes' driving duo is "fine" despite finishing the hot and humid Singapore GP dehydrated and exhausted.

Race winner Lando Norris admitted his "head is spinning" after the race, while Nico Hulkenberg revealed that he lost an incredible 3 kilograms in sweat.

But Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were so exhausted after spending Sunday evening in the ultra-hot 2024 Mercedes cockpit that their press duties were called off by the team.

"They are both suffering from overheating, but they are fine now," team boss Toto Wolff said.

"They have been in the ice baths and I think that helped a little," he added.

Attendance for TV and print interviews is mandatory for F1 drivers, but the FIA accepted Mercedes' explanation about why Hamilton and Russell were absent.

Wolff was also asked about Red Bull boss Christian Horner's earlier admission in Singapore that Russell could be an option for the team for 2026.

"Christian always tries to stir up trouble," the Austrian said. "But that's part of the game.

"George is a Mercedes driver, he always has been, and hopefully he always will be. We have a long contract with him."

