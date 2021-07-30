Half-capacity crowd gets 'green' light for upcoming Italian GP

Jul.30 - The 'Tifosi' is heading back to Monza in September.

Multiple authoritative Italian sources, including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Autosprint, say government authorities have given the green light for a 50 percent capacity crowd, after the spectator-free 'ghost race' of 2020.

"It won't be a Monza as packed as in 2019, but it won't be the desert of 12 months ago either," said Autosprint correspondent Matteo Novembrini.

However, there is a catch.

Autosprint, referring to Italy's so-called 'Certificazione Verde', reported: "Only people with the European green pass will get access."

There will be exceptions for those who are in possession of a negative covid-test that is less than 2 days old, or have evidence of a past covid infection.

"The pass will allow Monza to welcome the public during the three days of the event," confirmed Italian health minister Roberto Speranza.

"There will be vaccinated people, people cured of covid-19, and people with a negative test result. Fans will be Italian or from any country authorised by the ministry of internal affairs," he added.

Check out more items on this website about: