Most of the grid is running on fumes, but Isack Hadjar feels fresh after his wrist injury and wishes Formula 1 had more races left for a Red Bull now fighting for podiums.

While many Formula 1 drivers are feeling the strain of another demanding season, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar wishes there were more races remaining in 2026.

Several drivers have missed media commitments through illness in recent weeks, including incoming world champion Kimi Antonelli, who was unwell during the Mexico GP weekend.

Hadjar, however, feels unusually fresh after missing three races with a broken wrist sustained during boxing training over the summer break.

"At the same time, I feel like I haven't driven much this year, for some reason," the Frenchman said.

"Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled, and then I had a two-month break during the summer."

Hadjar missed the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix before returning in Azerbaijan, just as Red Bull's improved car became more competitive.

"I was really lucky with the timing, because the three races I skipped were quite tough," he said.

With just three races remaining, the 22-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer.

"It makes me a little sad that we are already approaching the end. I feel I could continue for a long time this year."

Hadjar also praised Red Bull's recovery from a difficult start to the season.

"In Melbourne, we were still a second off the pace, and it was the same at the third race in Japan. And now the car is capable of winning, and we're fighting for podium finishes," he said.

"The way we've improved the car also makes me confident for next season."

Fast Facts: Hadjar's 2026 season Driver Isack Hadjar, 22, Red Bull Injury Broken wrist from boxing training in the summer break Races missed Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix Return Azerbaijan Grand Prix Races left Three

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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