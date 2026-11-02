Isack Hadjar broke the rules. The stewards still took his side.

Isack Hadjar has escaped with a formal warning after shoving a paddock guest in Mexico, with the FIA agreeing that the fan had invaded his personal space in an "aggressive" way.

The Red Bull driver was summoned after viral footage showed him pushing away an adult man who had put an arm around him while attempting to take a selfie.

Why did Hadjar only get a warning?

The stewards ruled that Hadjar's open-handed push technically breached the International Sporting Code, but listed several mitigating factors.

"The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person," the decision said.

The stewards also noted that Hadjar was running late for FP1, had insufficient security around him and that the guest had entered his personal space without consent.

What did Hadjar say about the FIA decision?

Hadjar welcomed the outcome.

"I'm glad they made the right decision," said the Frenchman.

"I spoke to the stewards and they understood my point of view. So yes, I think it's fair."

Hadjar wants better paddock security

He said better security would help avoid a repeat.

"Next time I'll need someone to handle security a bit better," Hadjar continued.

"I don't want to have to deal with security myself."

"This isn't a reality show"

Hadjar also drew a clear distinction between young fans and adults.

"When you're a kid, I'll take a picture even if I don't want to. But now that you're a grown man, don't invade my space."

"I'm going to work. This isn't a reality show."

The incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix follows Max Verstappen's recent complaint that the paddock had become like a "zoo".

Fast Facts: Hadjar verdict Driver Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Verdict Formal warning Breach International Sporting Code Mitigation Uninvited, aggressive guest Event Mexico City GP

Related: FIA Summons Hadjar After Viral Fan Shove in Mexico?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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