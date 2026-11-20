Hadjar wants Verstappen-style racing adventures but lacks the money and experience. He says Lawson's form does not worry him, and that the pace sometimes surprised him.

Isack Hadjar admits he would love to follow Max Verstappen into racing outside Formula 1, but says he currently lacks both the money and the experience to do so.

While Verstappen has been pursuing GT3 racing and Fernando Alonso is preparing for another Dakar Rally appearance, Hadjar insists his immediate priority is establishing himself at Red Bull.

"I would love to, but I simply don't have enough money to race anywhere in the world," the Frenchman admitted in Las Vegas.

"They didn't do this kind of thing when they were my age," he added. "I'm currently in a phase of my career where I can't afford it anyway. It will come someday."

Hadjar said he first wants to concentrate on improving as an F1 driver.

"As soon as I get better at what I do, I can also look outside my own zone," he said.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old dismissed suggestions that Liam Lawson's impressive form and new Racing Bulls contract could eventually threaten his own Red Bull seat.

"I've never been concerned with what's going on behind me in my entire career," Hadjar insisted.

"I've achieved my goal by joining Red Bull and I'm here to stay for now. I don't really feel threatened by anything."

Reflecting on his first season alongside Verstappen, Hadjar said he had sometimes "surprised himself" with his pace.

"But there were also times when I understood why Max is four-time world champion," he added.

"In the end, I did as well as I had hoped. At the beginning of the season I would have signed directly for a year like this."

Hadjar at Red Bull Driver Isack Hadjar, 22, France Team Red Bull Teammate Max Verstappen Money "I simply don't have enough money" to race elsewhere Rival talk Liam Lawson has a new Racing Bulls contract Verdict "I'm here to stay for now"

Related: Hadjar wishes the 2026 season were not ending so soon

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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