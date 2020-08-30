Haas to stick with Ferrari power amid engine crisis

Aug.30 - Gunther Steiner says Haas will continue to work with crisis-struck Ferrari.

The talk of the paddock at Spa is the famous Italian team's spectacular 2020 slump towards the back of the grid.

It is clear that Ferrari's power unit - which is also supplied to Haas and Alfa Romeo - is the biggest problem.

"You don't need to be a mathematician or Einstein to understand that if the Ferrari cars are at the back, then something is coming from that (engine) side," Haas driver Romain Grosjean told Canal Plus.





"But without Ferrari, we have no suspension, no engine, no gearbox, no car. So we are doing the best we can. It is still a Haas with a Ferrari engine," added the Frenchman.

One theory is that Haas should take the opportunity to quickly switch to Renault power for 2021.

"It would be very difficult for us, with how we are set up at the moment, to make a quick change like that," team boss Steiner insisted.

"It would need to be over a few seasons. It cannot be next year.

"At the moment we are going through the tough times with Ferrari and hopefully we can both get out at the end in a better state," he added.

Check out more items on this website about: