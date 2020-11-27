Haas to announce Schumacher deal 'soon'

Nov.27 - Haas will announce its new drivers for 2021 "soon", according to team boss Gunther Steiner.

Rumours from the Bahrain paddock, where the German driver is racing in Formula 2, indicate that Haas could finally lift the lid on Mick Schumacher's 2021 deal this weekend.

His teammate is expected to be Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin.

"I hope not much longer," Steiner said when asked how long fans will have to wait for driver news.

"I hope for everyone that we can announce it soon. There are just a few small things to solve but nothing serious. Until then, the motto is 'We have to wait a little longer'."

For Haas, signing up the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a major coup, particularly at the end of a difficult season for the small American outfit.

"We survived," Steiner said when asked what the highlight of 2020 has been.

"There was a big risk that we wouldn't be here in 2021, but everyone worked to help to keep us in Formula 1. We may not have been good on the track, but we have secured our future.

"Some people may think they don't need us, but F1 does need teams like Haas," he insisted.

Check out more items on this website about: