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Haas keeps Camara plan open while Toyota pushes Hirakawa

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Haas keeps Camara plan open while Toyota pushes Hirakawa
Leopold 2 min read
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Haas will not say whether Rafael Camara keeps Esteban Ocon's seat this year, while Toyota keeps pressing for Ryo Hirakawa to get another chance after his Mexico point.

Haas is still refusing to confirm whether Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara will remain in Esteban Ocon's vacated seat for the rest of the 2026 season.

"We'll decide that later. One step at a time," the American team told Auto Motor und Sport.

Ferrari junior Camara, signed up full-time for 2027, has been given his F1 opportunity early following Ocon's shock dismissal, but the Brazilian is also fighting to secure this year's Formula 2 title.

Ryo Hirakawa stepped in when Ocon was dropped during the Mexican GP weekend, scoring a point on his Formula 1 debut after several rivals received penalties.

The Japanese driver is missing Brazil because of his Toyota commitments at the World Endurance Championship finale at Imola.

However, he will be available again after this weekend, and Toyota is clearly hoping he gets another opportunity.

Masaya Kaji, a senior figure in Toyota's motorsport program, told Japanese publication as-web.jp that he had wanted Hirakawa to race in Brazil as well.

"It's a decision made by the Haas team, and it's not something I can decide on my own, so I want to respect the team's decision," he said.

"However, I really feel that it would have been great if he had had the chance to drive in Brazil."

Kaji confirmed that he had discussed the situation with Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu, but Hirakawa was ultimately asked to concentrate on his WEC duties.

"If there had been an opportunity, I would have liked him to drive in the Sao Paulo GP," he said.

Kaji suggested Toyota would continue pushing for another opportunity.

"I believe there are still plenty of opportunities, so I want to support them in every way possible," he said.

Haas seat latest
Seat holderRafael Camara
F2 statusChampionship leader
Hirakawa's debutA point in Mexico
Missing Brazil forWEC finale at Imola
Haas's line"One step at a time"
Toyota's KajiBacks another opportunity

Related: Camara refuses to rule out staying at Haas all season

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Haas keeps Camara plan open while Toyota pushes Hirakawa

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Camara will definitely also drive in Las Vegas, as changing for the sake of changing is pointless, while the Middle East rounds (should they go ahead) depend on whether Camara would be willing to forego his F2 championship chance; i.e., Hirakawa would return to competing only if Camara wanted to finish his F2 campaign, & in the Imola scenario, the same condition if F2 also was there, & otherwise, only Camara.

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