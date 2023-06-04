Haas F1 team boss Steiner faces reprimand over controversial remarks

In the wake of the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, held from June 2nd to June 4th, a decision has been issued by the FIA Stewards concerning comments made by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Principal, Mr. Guenther Steiner.

During a media briefing on June 1st, Steiner expressed certain sentiments towards the FIA Stewards, particularly those who were on duty at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. The comments were considered for potential breach of Articles 12.2.1.c, 12.2.1.f, and 12.2.1.k of the FIA International Sporting Code.

While the alleged infractions of Articles 12.2.1.c and 12.2.1.f were ultimately dismissed, Steiner was given a reprimand in regard to Article 12.2.1.k. This specific article relates to "misconduct," defined by the ISC as language use that could reasonably be expected to cause offense or be seen as inappropriate.

Steiner's choice of the term "laymen" and his mention of other sports boasting "professional" personnel were deemed potentially offensive, not only to the Monaco Stewards but also to other FIA personnel and motorsport volunteers.

In the hearing, Steiner explained that his comment about professionalism was intended to refer to individuals who work in a role as their profession, and not an implication that the Stewards were behaving unprofessionally. Furthermore, his reference to "laymen" was meant to depict individuals who work on an occasional basis, rather than insinuating a lack of qualifications or specialization.

Mr. Steiner offered a sincere apology "if anyone was hurt by what I said or misunderstood what I said." The Stewards accepted this apology and agreed with Steiner's assertion that if his intention was to insult or offend anyone, he would have used different words.

The Stewards emphasized that while any party has the right to disagree with a Stewards' decision, such disagreement should be expressed respectfully.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules.

The Stewards, Garry Connelly, Matthew Selley, Derek Warwick, and David Domingo, reiterated that their decisions are independent of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines, and evidence presented.

