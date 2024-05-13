Haas F1 Strikes Back: Sues Ex-Boss Steiner Over Trademark Infringement

May 13 - The Haas Formula 1 team has punched back at Gunther Steiner, after the sacked boss launched legal action earlier this month.

Steiner, still present in the F1 paddock as a popular TV pundit, is suing Haas in North Carolina - where he lives and Haas is based - for continuing to use his image on merchandise without compensation.

But it now emerges that Haas has returned fire with a counter-suit, with the papers published in full by the legal information publication JD Supra.

"The team's sponsor, Haas Automation, has sued Steiner for allegedly infringing the company's trademarks with the sale of his book 'Surviving to Drive'," the media report reveals.

"Haas argues that by infringing its trademarks, consumers are likely to be deceived as to the origin, source, sponsorship, or affiliation of Steiner's book," JD Supra added.

