Haas F1 Future Secured: Toyota Not Buying Confirms Boss

Oct.27 - Haas is not for sale.

Given that the American team is the smallest and leanest in Formula 1, it's a headline that is seen regularly.

But the latest rumours have been triggered by Ferrari-powered Haas' new alliance with Toyota. Some see the new collaboration as a toe in the water for a potential full return to F1 for the Japanese carmaking giant.

Team boss Ayao Komatsu was asked in Mexico if Toyota has been given 'first refusal' in the event that 71-year-old team owner Gene Haas does one day want to sell.

"Gene's not selling the team," the Japanese, who negotiated the Toyota deal directly with Toyota executives including chairman Akio Toyoda.

"I believe he had so many offers, but he refused every single one of them," Komatsu added. "He's always asking me 'how can we go better?' He's not interested in selling.

"And we haven't even spoken about a first refusal or anything like that. That's not been a topic."

However, Komatsu confirmed that the Haas-Toyota deal is "very long term".

Kevin Magnussen is being replaced in the cockpit by Esteban Ocon next year, but it is possible the Danish driver will remain in the paddock in a non-driving role next year.

For his few remaining grands prix as a driver, Magnussen said his motivation is to help Haas hold on to its current sixth place in the constructors' championship.

"In reality, the constructors' championship has been the biggest motivating factor in recent years," he admitted.

"As a driver, you have to find something you can focus on and find your fire from," the 32-year-old added. "It's not like my biggest dream is to finish sixth in the constructors' championship. But that's where we are.

"We find motivation in fighting against some big teams. We are underdogs - clearly the smallest team on the grid. We're up against some pretty big organisations. So sixth place is the goal.

"From last place in 2023 to fighting for sixth place this year is a very big step forward."

