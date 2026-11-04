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Haas confirms Ocon is out & Camara debuts in Brazil

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Haas confirms Ocon is out & Camara debuts in Brazil
Leopold 1 min read
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Rafael Camara gets his Formula 1 debut at home in Sao Paulo after Esteban Ocon is dropped for good, while Haas keeps the details of the Mexico City row private.

Haas has confirmed Esteban Ocon will not return to his Formula 1 race seat this season, with Rafael Camara replacing him from this weekend's Brazilian GP.

The announcement confirms what had been widely expected after Ocon was dropped during the Mexico weekend following a major breakdown in his relationship with the team.

"Such decisions are never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City - but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward," said team boss Ayao Komatsu.

Komatsu again refused to explain exactly what happened behind closed doors, with Bild claiming Ocon aggressively grabbed his Japanese boss by the shoulder.

"The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter, and we will continue to respect the private nature of closed-door situations," said Komatsu.

Camara, 21, will therefore make his Formula 1 debut at home in Sao Paulo alongside Oliver Bearman.

The Ferrari junior had already been announced as a full-time Haas driver for 2027.

Haas seat change at a glance
OutEsteban Ocon, dropped during the Mexico weekend
InRafael Camara, aged 21
DebutBrazilian GP, Sao Paulo
TeammateOliver Bearman
2027Camara already announced as a full-time Haas driver

Related: Bild claims Ocon grabbed Komatsu before Haas removed him

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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2 F1 Fan comments on “Haas confirms Ocon is out & Camara debuts in Brazil

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    I correctly assumed this outcome already on Saturday, i.e., Ocon’s departure was simply brought forward & that Rafa receives an early debut, & the latter will most certainly also compete in at least Las Vegas.

    On the other hand, this separate change means Haas reaches the limit of four drivers in competitive sessions in a season, & since they don’t intend to run Ocon again, they’re limited to Camara & Hirakawa as far as Ollie’s teammates over the remaining rounds are concerned, & if Ollie couldn’t compete, they’d run both simultaneously.

    Additionally, IF the Middle East rounds could take place as scheduled, Hirakawa would return for them, unless Rafa were willing to forego his chance at the F2 championship, & in the Imola stand-in scenario, Rafa would simply compete over the entire remaining season, unless F2 were also in Imola (featuring the same above-mentioned condition regarding him), which seems unlikely.

    • Jere Jyrälä

      I totally forgot to add that Komatsu's point about remaining internal is inapplicable literally forever because nothing prevents Ocon from fully disclosing the actual situation in an autobiography (or some occasion) someday in the more distant future.

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