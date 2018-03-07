F1 News

The Growing Popularity of F1 Among the Youth

There are millions of soccer fans, NBA fans, and baseball fans around the world. However, Formula One, as thrilling and entertaining sport as it is, had always found it difficult to grab the attention of the masses- not anymore.

F1 is finally becoming a popular sport, especially among the youth with the 2018 F1 Calendar already looking promising and fun. Teens and young adults are finally realizing the fascinating aspects of F1 that make it a unique sport to watch and enjoy, which are:

1. The Technicalities

F1 is a sport like no other. In it, the role of the racer is as important as the engineers.

In a typical race weekend, a driver spends barely any longer than 6-7 hours in the car. However, the engineers spend days tweaking the car- reading sensors, making adjustments in the engine, suspension, etc. and reviewing driver feedback time and again until they are satisfied with the results. After all, every small adjustment matters when it comes to a race in which the drivers can lose by a few seconds.

The young generation of today loves the “geeky” goodness- just take a look at the popularity of new-age computer systems and electronic gadgets. Since F1 is a perfect marriage of fun and geek, it’s a perfect sport to watch and enjoy too.

2. The Technology

F1 brings us some of the most powerful and radical technologies to look at and be enthralled with. For instance, one of the biggest reasons why 2011 World Champion was a hit was because of the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems) technology that the F1 teams were able to master and deploy.

F1 also pushes the engineers to develop some of the most advanced technologies in aero dynamics, engines, brakes, etc. which we get to see in the races.

3. The Fun Factor

Of course, this list can’t be completed without covering the “fun” element that rests at the center of all the F1 tournaments.

The F1 races are all about blowing your mind away by the “beasts on wheels” that you watch on the tracks. Take a look at some amazing facts about F1:

F1 cars are capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 mph, and back to resting position, all in just 4 seconds!

There are many F1 cars that can run faster than small planes taking off. These cars can touch max speeds up to 360 kph or even more.

F1 cars are so powerful that their impact on the track causes their tires to lose as much as 0.5 kg of weight in a single race!

F1 pit crews train to be able to replace a car’s tires and refuel its tank in just a matter of seconds!

A typical F1 car has around 150 sensors that are capable of wirelessly transmitting information to the engineers in the garage, 1,000 times per second!

Things like these make F1 racing a unique sport and also superior to the majority of other car racing sports out there.

4. The Gamble

F1 racing has become incredibly huge today. For instance, the 21 races of the F1 Grand Prix, 2016 was seen by a whopping 360 million viewers on TV which is simply incredible!

With the F1 becoming a trending sport across the globe, the online gambling industry took little time to turn its attention towards it. In fact, the millennials

are already highly fond of online casino games and gambling events. So, when online casino websites like gamblingappstore started offering apps

for betting on F1 races, they were all over it.

F1 racing is a sport that makes the viewers shift to the very edge of their seats. As you watch some of the most powerful and most expensive cars of the world pass before you at 300 kph with a deep rumbling sound so satisfying to the ears, you can’t help but wonder “did we humans create these super-engineered machines?”.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.