F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / The Growing Popularity of F1 Among the Youth

F1 News

The Growing Popularity of F1 Among the Youth

Mercedes
Mercedes

There are millions of soccer fans, NBA fans, and baseball fans around the world. However, Formula One, as thrilling and entertaining sport as it is, had always found it difficult to grab the attention of the masses- not anymore.

F1 is finally becoming a popular sport, especially among the youth with the 2018 F1 Calendar already looking promising and fun. Teens and young adults are finally realizing the fascinating aspects of F1 that make it a unique sport to watch and enjoy, which are:

1. The Technicalities

F1 is a sport like no other. In it, the role of the racer is as important as the engineers.

In a typical race weekend, a driver spends barely any longer than 6-7 hours in the car. However, the engineers spend days tweaking the car- reading sensors, making adjustments in the engine, suspension, etc. and reviewing driver feedback time and again until they are satisfied with the results. After all, every small adjustment matters when it comes to a race in which the drivers can lose by a few seconds.

The young generation of today loves the “geeky” goodness- just take a look at the popularity of new-age computer systems and electronic gadgets. Since F1 is a perfect marriage of fun and geek, it’s a perfect sport to watch and enjoy too.

2. The Technology

F1 brings us some of the most powerful and radical technologies to look at and be enthralled with.  For instance, one of the biggest reasons why 2011 World Champion was a hit was because of the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems) technology that the F1 teams were able to master and deploy.

F1 also pushes the engineers to develop some of the most advanced technologies in aero dynamics, engines, brakes, etc. which we get to see in the races.

3. The Fun Factor

Of course, this list can’t be completed without covering the “fun” element that rests at the center of all the F1 tournaments.

The F1 races are all about blowing your mind away by the “beasts on wheels” that you watch on the tracks. Take a look at some amazing facts about F1:

  • F1 cars are capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 mph, and back to resting position, all in just 4 seconds!
  • There are many F1 cars that can run faster than small planes taking off. These cars can touch max speeds up to 360 kph or even more.
  • F1 cars are so powerful that their impact on the track causes their tires to lose as much as 0.5 kg of weight in a single race!
  • F1 pit crews train to be able to replace a car’s tires and refuel its tank in just a matter of seconds!
  • A typical F1 car has around 150 sensors that are capable of wirelessly transmitting information to the engineers in the garage, 1,000 times per second!

Things like these make F1 racing a unique sport and also superior to the majority of other car racing sports out there.

4. The Gamble

F1 racing has become incredibly huge today. For instance, the 21 races of the F1 Grand Prix, 2016 was seen by a whopping 360 million viewers on TV which is simply incredible!

With the F1 becoming a trending sport across the globe, the online gambling industry took little time to turn its attention towards it. In fact, the millennials

are already highly fond of online casino games and gambling events. So, when online casino websites like gamblingappstore started offering apps 

for betting on F1 races, they were all over it.

F1 racing is a sport that makes the viewers shift to the very edge of their seats. As you watch some of the most powerful and most expensive cars of the world pass before you at 300 kph with a deep rumbling sound so satisfying to the ears, you can’t help but wonder “did we humans create these super-engineered machines?”.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now