Grosjean says he would have turned down F1 return

Mar.15 - Romain Grosjean says he would have turned down the opportunity to return to Formula 1 this year with his former team Haas.

When Nikita Mazepin and his Russian sponsor were suddenly ousted over the Ukraine conflict, several potential replacements were named but Haas' Gunther Steiner says he made only one call - to Grosjean's former teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Dane Magnussen had non-F1 sports car racing contracts for 2022 with both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi, but he didn't hesitate to ask to be released in order to have another chance in Formula 1.

"I could have stayed in F1 with another team if I really wanted to but I didn't want to race at the back anymore," Magnussen insisted in Bahrain last week.

"I think the last two years were difficult and I lost motivation, and I was really having fun getting podiums, pole positions, wins - I loved it. That's when Gunther called me and ruined everything!

"Honestly I had no idea I would miss F1 so much, so when I had the opportunity, I immediately said yes."

As for Frenchman Grosjean, he was also ousted by Haas at the end of 2020 and so relocated his family to American to race full-time in Indycar - where in 2022 he will drive for the top team Andretti.

"Many people have asked if I would go back, and I would not," the 35-year-old is quoted by Russia's Sport-Express.

"I'm very happy in the US and in Indycar. I really like that there is a chance to win every weekend.

"I had an incredible career in F1 - it was a huge part of my life. But right now I am in the next stage and I am determined to win races and maybe fight for the title," Grosjean insisted.

