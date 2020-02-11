Grosjean plays down new F1 driver generation

There are no "big differences" between F1's exciting new generation and the older drivers who came before them, according to Romain Grosjean.

Ahead of 2020, there is a lot of excitement about whether young stars Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc can challenge the 'old guard' for the title, like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

But Grosjean, a 33-year-old Frenchman who made his F1 debut over a decade ago, said of Verstappen and Leclerc: "They are very strong and also lucky to have great cars.

"I don't think there are big differences between our generations, honestly," the Haas driver said in an interview with Winamax.





Grosjean even has a reputation as an erratic driver to fend off, including a race ban for a crash he caused at Spa in 2012.

Asked if he thinks that Lotus car should now be in a museum, Grosjean answered: "Not especially.

"I made a mistake seven years ago but it helped me to learn and to grow. But it's not a photo I like to look at. The important thing is that no one was hurt.

"I try to keep a positive outlook as often as possible."

↓

Check out more about: