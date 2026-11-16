 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Grosjean admits single-seater career is probably over

  PREV 
Grosjean admits single-seater career is probably over
Leopold 1 min read
Share

After ten F1 seasons and a fireball crash in Bahrain, Romain Grosjean accepts that a missed IndyCar seat probably ends his single-seater career for good.

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean says his single-seater racing career is probably over after failing to secure an IndyCar seat for 2027.

The 40-year-old Frenchman, who spent ten seasons in Formula 1 before losing his Haas seat and switching to IndyCar in 2021, is now planning to concentrate on endurance racing.

"The reality is, this is probably the end for me with single-seaters," Grosjean told Racer.

"Endurance racing will be my priority just because the busy lifestyle is a lot."

Grosjean admitted that his final IndyCar season had been frustrating despite several memorable performances, including leading the Indianapolis 500.

"This year was tough, I'm not gonna lie," he said.

"I've had enough of those moments where you just don't have the tools to play. That's why I think single-seaters, it's over, and endurance racing, sharing more with people on the human side, and having fun and winning races, that's it for me."

Grosjean scored ten podiums during his Formula 1 career, which ended following his dramatic fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP.

Fast Facts: Grosjean's career
DriverRomain Grosjean, 40
F1 careerTen seasons, ten podiums
Final F1 race2020 Bahrain GP, after a fireball crash
IndyCar highlightLed the Indianapolis 500
Next focusEndurance racing

Related: Schumacher wants IndyCar back in Germany as Europe return nears

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 3
F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast