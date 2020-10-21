GP boss says Melbourne will kick off 2021 season

Oct.21 - Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott has hit back at suggestions that Melbourne will not kick off the 2021 season.

A leaked 2021 calendar lists Bahrain as the new opening race on next year's schedule, presumably because Melbourne remains in a strict covid-19 lockdown with major sporting events not taking place.

"The Australian grand prix Corporation is in regular dialogue with Formula 1 on the 2021 provisional calendar, which will be published in the coming weeks," Westacott told Nine's Wide World of Sports.

"Melbourne will again host the F1 season opener in the traditional March timeslot, which will form a significant part of the recovery of the major sports and events industry in Victoria," he added.

Victoria has been the Australian state hit hardest by coronavirus, but on Wednesday only three new cases were reported, with zero new deaths.

