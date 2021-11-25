Government says yes to new Spanish F1 GP deal
Nov.25 - Barcelona has taken one more step towards securing a new deal to keep hosting the Spanish F1 GP.
Last month, Formula 1 unveiled its calendar for 2022 showing the Circuit de Catalunya as only having a race date that is "subject to contract".
Spanish media, including El Mundo Deportivo, now report that the local Catalan government has "authorised the renewal with Formula 1 and MotoGP until 2026".
Catalan executive spokesperson Patricia Plaja confirmed that the 2022-2026 deals represent a "transition period towards a more sustainable model for the region".
According to Plaja, the contracts will be linked to a rethink of circuit infrastructure, adapting it to the "new values and principles of mobility for the 21st century".
The Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix is hosted since 1991 at the Catalunya track near Barcelona. This year was the 31st venue when Lewis Hamilton won the race for the fifth time in a row.
