Giovinazzi says Raikkonen still one of the best drivers in F1

Nov.24 - Kimi Raikkonen remains one of the very best drivers in Formula 1.

That is the claim of the 2007 world champion's Alfa Romeo teammate, Antonio Giovinazzi, who like Raikkonen was recently confirmed for another season.

Italian Giovinazzi, 26, is among the quietest and lowest profile of all the current F1 drivers, but he thinks shaping up against a driver of Raikkonen's calibre gives him credibility.

When asked if his new 2021 contract instantly made him a better and more relaxed driver, he answered: "Of course is plays a role.

"When the ink dries on the paper, you do take a deep breath. But I don't think I'm a different or a better driver just because of that."

Giovinazzi and 41-year-old Finn Raikkonen each have 4 points so far in 2020.

"Kimi is still one of the best drivers in the field," Ferrari-backed Giovinazzi said. "If you want to beat him, you have to get everything right.

"He is not only extremely fast, he also has so much experience. Kimi is the perfect yardstick for me, because I know how strongly I have to perform to put him behind me.

"If I can do that, it will not only be satisfying, but also good for my career. I still see myself in a learning curve, race after race," he added.

