Giovinazzi confident about 2020 seat

Antonio Giovinazzi thinks he is doing enough to hang on to his seat at Alfa Romeo.

Earlier in 2019, the Ferrari-backed Italian's future looked grim as he struggled to match teammate Kimi Raikkonen's consistent points scoring.

He started to look better mid-season, but then crashed in a comfortable points-scoring position on the penultimate lap at Spa.

"No comment," team owner Pascal Picci said afterwards.





But at Monza, he was back on song, finishing ninth.

"He has made up for his mistake in Spa," team founder Peter Sauber told Blick newspaper.

And team boss Frederic Vasseur added: "I'm just glad that Antonio is finally showing his talent."

Giovinazzi agrees that his future is now looking brighter.

"I don't want to concentrate too much on next year, but if I keep doing well then nobody will take my place," he is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

"Singapore will be a completely different track so we will have to see how the car is. But I am still confident that we can get another good result."