Giovinazzi admits 'pressure' to keep F1 seat

Jul.3 - Antonio Giovinazzi has admitted he is under pressure as he bids to stay in Formula 1.

The Italian has enjoyed strong support from Ferrari, but there is now speculation that Maranello may recommend a new junior for Alfa Romeo next year - Mick Schumacher.

Blick newspaper quoted Giovinazzi as saying this week: "If my dreams are to continue, I have to beat Kimi (Raikkonen) this year."

When asked if he is worried about losing his seat, the 26-year-old said in Austria: "Drivers feel the pressure every season, but for me the current situation is no different from last year.





"Of course, I know that Ferrari has a lot of young drivers, but I am focused on my work and do not want to spend time thinking about Formula 2 drivers," he added, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks stepping up from Formula 2 is a realistic hope for his nephew Mick Schumacher for 2021.

"If Mick delivers a decent Formula 2 season this year, moving up to Formula 1 could be realistic. Why not?" the brother of Mick's father Michael Schumacher told Salzburger Nachrichten.

"Kimi Raikkonen is no longer a young driver, and we will have to see how it develops with Antonio Giovinazzi. There could be opportunities," Ralf added.

