Gearing Up for Change: Ferrari's Vasseur Weighs Prospects of 2024 Overhaul

Aug.23 - Frederic Vasseur says contract talks with Carlos Sainz are now looming.

Like Charles Leclerc, Spaniard Sainz is under contract until the end of 2024. But unlike Monaco-born Leclerc, Sainz is open about being keen to ink a new deal as soon as possible.

"That's why we're going to sit down with Carlos before the end of the season," Ferrari team boss Vasseur told Auto Motor und Sport.

Vasseur arrived at Maranello this year to replace Mattia Binotto, but has also struggled to return Ferrari to the top of the charts.

He is in awe of the dominance currently being displayed by Red Bull.

"They are simply perfect in every discipline, regardless of whether it's the chassis, aerodynamics, engine, driver or strategy," said the Frenchman. "And that's what makes the difference."

Vasseur is understood to have signed top Mercedes engineer Loic Serra, but it is understood he is on gardening leave until 2025.

"Some (signings) are allowed to start work in early 2024, others in mid-2024, and still others not until early 2025," he admits.

"It's a bit frustrating because you have to plan so far ahead. And it's not easy to integrate people within the cost cap."

He insists that all the signings does not indicate a loss of faith in the existing team.

"There is no before and no after," said Vasseur. "Ferrari doesn't have to wait for the newcomers to get back on the road to success. That would be the wrong message.

"I trust the squad we have."

However, he is not ruling out an entirely new chassis and gearbox for 2024, but denies it will overall be a "brand new concept".

"We have to make a step forward in every area," Vasseur admits.

