Gasly: Verstappen 'the best' in F1 today

Max Verstappen is perhaps "the best" driver on the Formula 1 grid, according to his former teammate Pierre Gasly.

Gasly was disappointed last year when he struggled to keep up with Verstappen at Red Bull Racing and was demoted to Toro Rosso after half a season.

But the Frenchman has no hard feelings when recalling Verstappen's speed.

"He is one of the most talented, if not the best, driver in the field," he told Auto Bild.





"He has shown more than once that he can do things that many others are unable to do. I am certain that he will become world champion one day," Gasly added.

"I only have two years of Formula 1 experience, but I have fought him in karts more than once. It's now up to me to prove that I can continue to fight with him in the future - also for championships."

