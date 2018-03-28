F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Gasly: Toro Rosso-Honda can improve

F1 News

Gasly: Toro Rosso-Honda can improve

Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia Toro Rosso driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Honda on track during day one of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 6, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain1
Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia Toro Rosso driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Honda on track during day one of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 6, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain1

Mar.28 - Toro Rosso-Honda has the "potential" to improve in 2018.

That is the view of the team's rookie driver Pierre Gasly, after a disappointing first outing for the newly Honda-powered team this season.

"We're fighting with Williams and Force India," the Frenchman, who retired from the race with an engine failure, said.

It has emerged that, of the ten F1 teams, only Toro Rosso-Honda was slower on average this year in Australia compared with 2017.

"I think the others have made pretty good progress," Gasly said. "We looked a little better in the test than we did in Australia, but the potential is there."

He said Toro Rosso and Honda are planning an "aggressive development programme" for the season, and should be stronger in different conditions.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now