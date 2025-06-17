Gasly Speaks Out on Renault CEO's Surprise Exit

Jun.17 - Pierre Gasly admits he isn't sure how the departure next month of Renault CEO Luca de Meo will affect Alpine's Formula 1 team.

Instability has characterised the operations of the Renault-controlled, Enstone-based team for the past several years, with de Meo's shock resignation the next blow.

Just a year ago, the 58-year-old installed Italian countryman Flavio Briatore as his personal 'executive advisor' at Alpine F1, with Briatore subsequently assuming even greater power when Oliver Oakes resigned.

But as he departed Montreal late on Sunday, Briatore insisted de Meo's exit in July will change "nothing" for the Formula 1 team.

With a more measured reaction to the seismic news, however, was the outfit's lead driver Pierre Gasly.

"I have a very good relationship with Luca," he told L'Equipe. "He's the one who brought me into the team.

"He's an inspiring person, so the first reaction is that I'm sad to see him go."

Gasly is already under contract for 2026, when Alpine will for the first time use Mercedes gearboxes and also the customer F1 power unit of the German carmaker.

The move, including the highly controversial end of Renault's works F1 engine program, was instigated by de Meo.

Gasly continued: "As a team, even if everything is not at its best, there are positive things happening at the factory. We have to keep this dynamic for 2026 because the performances could be really different.

"We have to keep that in mind," the 29-year-old, who attended the New York premiere of the new F1 movie on Monday, added.

As for de Meo's departure specifically, Gasly commented: "I need to sit down with the management to discuss and find out what this means for the team."

