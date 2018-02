F1 News

Gasly: Grid girl ban 'a shame'

Feb.8 - Pierre Gasly has added yet another voice to concerns about F1's 'grid girls' ban.

France's Auto Hebdo jokingly asked the Toro Rosso driver if there is a connection between the 2018 ban and the fact that Gasly is making his full-time F1 debut this year.

"It's not my fault!" he laughed.

"Personally, I find it a shame because grid girls were part of the DNA and the glamorous side of formula one."

