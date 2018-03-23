F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Gasly admits eyeing Ricciardo's seat

F1 News

Gasly admits eyeing Ricciardo's seat

Daniel Ricciardo & Pierre Gasly
Daniel Ricciardo & Pierre Gasly

Mar.23 - Pierre Gasly has admitted he has a keen eye on Daniel Ricciardo's seat for 2019.

With Ricciardo exploring his options beyond the end of his current contract, Red Bull juniors including Carlos Sainz and Frenchman Gasly are first in line to replace him.

Asked if he might be keen and able to take Ricciardo's place in 2019, Toro Rosso driver Gasly admitted: "Of course!

"My goal is to fight for the title. I'm a Red Bull driver and I strive to race for the main team, but it's too early to say more about it than that.

"I'm preparing for my first full season in Toro Rosso, so that's my main task," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now